Rocky school teams up with University of Melbourne

TCC Success Coordinator, Rachele Belz is off to Melbourne to represent the school which is now partnered with the University of Melbourne Network of Schools. Chris Ison ROK130218ctcc1

CATHEDRAL College Principal Rob Alexander says the future is only growing brighter for his students after the school was offered a unique opportunity.

The nations' brightest minds in education at the University of Melbourne, Network of Schools (UMNOS) are teaming up with the college for a three-year educational partnership.

TCC was the only school in Queensland to be offered the partnership in 2018.

Mr Alexander believed the Rockhampton school had been selected because of the "high enrolment and broad mix of students, willingness to collaborate and academic success”.

The college appointed Rachele Belzto work with UMNOS "to analyse school data and implement teacher professional learning programs” as "teachers really believing in their ability to make change” is crucial to student development.

"If they set high expectations and set meaningful homework, things like that can really make a big difference in the way kids learn and their results,” Mr Alexander said.

"The college is the first school to be offered a place outside south-east Queensland.

"The enormity of it has to be put into perspective as the university is one of the top 40 unis in the world” he said.

"Their education facilities is in the top five of the world and that's the facility we're working with, led by the world-renowned Professor Ron Hattie.”

Mr Alexander said although students "are already getting good results”, this opportunity could help them to further progress and obtain the "best possible” outcomes.

"This UMNOS partnership will allow us to bring what we learn back to our school and share with others the sort of things we can do,” Mr Alexander said.

"Our teachers already put in a lot of effort but this will hone their skills even further.”

Mr Alexander said he is "humbled by the fact so many people are seeing the school as a destination”.

"We've been steadily growing for the last four of five years,” Mr Alexander said.

"This year we're sitting around 1185 students which sees us at capacity.

"We've very fortunate but disappointed we can't fit everyone in but we're doing what we can to accommodate the dreams of the young and their families.