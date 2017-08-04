Rocky school topping the region's NAPLAN charts

The Rockhampton Grammar School year 4 boys Riley McDonald and Josh Peckett having "Fun with Maths."

HEADMASTER of The Rockhampton Grammar School, Dr Phillip Moulds shared his pride in this week's newsletter to parents about the outstanding NAPLAN results from students.

Dr Moulds said RGS's overall average scores were the best locally and he was very proud of the collective results.

"Whilst that is an excellent achievement, it is important that we reflect on other factors that define our identity as one of Australia's best country schools,” he said.

"Our teachers; our campuses including Ritamada; our resources and most importantly our students and parents.”

Dr Moulds also noted the great achievement by student Angelina Hendrie who scored perfectly on the year nine spelling test.

Although The Rockhampton Grammar School were ecstatic with the results, it was noted by them the NAPLAN testing provided a simple snapshot in time and did not need to be used as the sole measure of how the student or school was travelling.

"More importantly, however, we provide a rich source for our students' memories and as they mature and define themselves and start to realise their influence upon the world,” he said.

Below are the average scores calculated for each division for The Rockhampton Grammar School in comparison with QLD and Australian averages:

Shayla Bulloch

For full results from all schools visit www.qcaa.qld.edu.au