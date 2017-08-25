Rocky schoolgirl conquers nerves with stirring performance

Taking centre stage at Bauhinia House are Kaylah Richter-Halliday, Lynda Dowley, Kiana Cartwright and Kasey Neilsen.

IT was a packed house, bustling with energy as Kiani Cartwright stepped forward.

The 14-year-old was nervous. She had never performed in front of so many people.

As the audience quietened, the eyes of more than 150 members of Rocky's Senior Citizens Club settled on Kiani.

The Glenmore High School drama student didn't disappoint.

Marie Carlos, Val Zervos and Marilyn Gray are all smiles at Bauhinia House.

"I don't know what I was expecting. Definitely not this many people," a pumped Kiani said after her short monologue performance.

"I was really scared when I went on-stage. But luckily, I warmed up on stage, and I think it all went well."

Kiana was among the students from Glenmore's high and primary schools who had been invited to perform at the North Rocky venue by the senior citizen's club.

The array of musical, dance and dramatic performances kept the audience engaged for more than 90 minutes this morning.

This week is Senior's Week.

Kasey Nielson, 17, was another looking to rise to the challenge.

Enjoying the performance from Glenmore students at Bauhinia House are, front from left, Irene Ramm, June Somerfield and Carol Richardson with, back from left, June Dalliston and Cheryl McPhee

"I was only expecting a few people, but I'm excited. I'm doing two routines, and I think it'll be a lot of fun," she said before the event.

Glenmore High School's acting head of arts, Lynda Dowley, was brimming with pride after the concert.

"I think, for some of the kids, this is their first time performing," she said

"But when they went out and performed, they were professional, they did an amazing job, and they weren't bothered by such a large crowd."

Events like these are held every Friday by the North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club, with a collection of luncheons to come for the next few months.

Attendance to these events, like the one to come on Grandparent's day October 20, costs $6.