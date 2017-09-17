Rocky school's inventions just misses record breaking run

Emmaus College Students from the Front Runners and Rock Wheelers teams at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

THE future of motor vehicles could be blooming in Rockhampton with a team of talented students working away after school each week building their own innovative human powered cars.

Emmaus College students have been dedicating two hours a week on the project since February and last weekend put their work to the test at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

The event aims to showcase various technology subjects taught at schools including; robotics, human powered vehicles, Co2 dragsters, solar boats and more.

It's the third year the Rockhampton school has entered human powered vehicles into the challenge.

The team has also competed in events locally throughout the year, including at the Benaraby Raceway and Challenge the Mountain.

Senior student Caleb Parish said it was a great opportunity to socialise with other teams from across Queensland.

"Everything was good about it, I felt involved,” he said.

"There was always something to do.

Emmaus College students, the Front Runners team, working on their vehicle at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Contributed

"It was interesting to see how the HPV's were built and how they performed.”

For Jakeb Weber, meeting other students and the spirit of the competition was also a highlight.

The Emmaus Rockwheelers team was third in the school built open boys category, with the fastest lap on track at two minutes and 19 seconds.

This was just three seconds off the track record.

Industrial technology and design teacher Peter Jensen said this success was only possible with the dedication of the students.

"We started building and upgrading the vehicles in February this year, with students coming in for two hours after school each week,” he said.

"The time and energy has definitely paid off for the students, as they won the innovation category at the event with our Front Runners, front wheel system and this same vehicle won second place in the school built open mixed category.”