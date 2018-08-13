Rocky school's production has taste of cinematic history

RGS students will wear dresses from the Strictly Ballroom film when they take the musical to the Pilbeam Theatre stage next month.

ROCKHAMPTON Grammar School students are stepping into a piece of Australian film history.

Strictly Ballroom is the latest musical the secondary school has tackled, and they are not putting on a show by halves.

Their production is bringing a touch of the big screen to the stage with costumes from the Strictly Ballroom film.

Students will tread the boards of the Pilbeam Theatre from August 17 to 19.

The dresses were provided by Maureen Buckton, a long time dance champion and dance enthusiast.

Ms Buckton had originally been approached by Strictly Ballroom director Baz Luhrmann to showcase her dresses in the film.

Musical Director, Mrs Jan Kennedy was excited to provide Rockhampton Grammar School with an opportunity to take Baz Luhrmann's vision and re-create it for CQ audiences.

Mrs Kennedy said they have four dresses which were in the film, and two are featured in the flashback scene, in the same condition they were in the film.

"We are extremely lucky and honoured that we are able to borrow these timeless dresses from Mrs Buckton and we thank her for her generous offer,” Mrs Kennedy said.

"When the cast were informed about the dresses and the connection to the film, they were so excited to think that we could be so lucky to use them in our show and that some of the girls would have the opportunity to wear them.”

Mrs Kennedy received a special message from one of the film's stars, Paul Mercurio.

While Paul Mercurio was unable to attend the musical due to another commitment, he did send a message to Mrs Kennedy.

"I do hope everyone has a great time doing the musical and you get full houses for each performance,” Mr Mercurio said.

The cast consists of 50 students on stage while 16 students will feature in the orchestra.

"The cast has been rehearsing since Term One and have fully embraced ballroom dance with great passion and enthusiasm,” Mrs Kennedy said.

"The costumes are stunning and visually spectacular, as is the set design and construction.

"The music will have the audience tapping their feet to well-known songs such as Tequila, Time After Time and Love is in the Air.”

Tickets are now on sale at the Pilbeam Theatre or visit See It Live - http://www.seeitlive.com.au/

Whats_On/Strictly_Ballroom.