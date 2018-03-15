Rocky school's smoking ceremony to mark sacred site

LOOKING out onto the natural beauty of the mountain range, North Rockhampton High School's "Yarning Circle” was officially opened yesterday.

What will be used as a safe place for both indigenous and non-indigenous students and teachers to gather and have a "yarn”, community education councillor Millie Levi said this is a sacred spot of cultural significance.

"The school is built on sacred Darumbul land so it is really important we pay tribute and show our respect,” she said.

North Rockhampton High School's Bunji Dancers . Allan Reinikka ROK150318ayarning

"We have a high number of indigenous students here, so it is important to respect and acknowledge their culture.”

With a welcome to country from Darumbul Elder Uncle Billy Mann, the area underwent a traditional smoking ceremony to ward off any bad vibes or spirits.

Using a traditional Darumbul plant, the sandalwood, Uncle Billy said to the students, "this is your area”.

"Our people have had yarns for thousands of years,” he said.

"You can come here and discuss your problems just like we always have.”

Unclle Billy Mann smoking the yarning circle. Allan Reinikka ROK150318ayarning

The North Rockhampton High School dance group, the Bunji dancers, were led from the circle by Darumbul services worker Jordan Young on the didgeridoo.

Calling their dance "Unity”, students said it illustrated the importance of the circle and its meaning.

North Rockhampton High's first Indigenous school captain and Bunji dancer Antonio Mann, together with senior teacher Deb White and the student council, raised the funds over the past two years to buy the sandstone bricks that form the circle.

North Rockhampton High School student Antonio Mann. Allan Reinikka ROK150318ayarning

"We had fundraising days like red food days and free dress days and they were a real stepping stone in making this happen,” he said.

Yarning circle: Yarning circle at North Rockhampton High School

"Having this is great for the chaplains in our school, they can have a chat to people outdoors, in nature in a special space.

"I want to thank everyone that made this possible.”