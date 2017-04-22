PHOTOS: Rocky school's stunning comeback from near collapse

Beverley and John Mouritz in the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School which is quickly filling with exhibits ahead of its official opening.

IN THE mid-2000s there were doubts Rockhampton Girls Grammar School would ever celebrate its 125th birthday.

Debt and falling student enrolments had taken the school, one of the city's oldest, to the brink of closure.

But the school community rallied, with dozens of parents writing letters and making donations.

When students were told during a school sports day the doors wouldn't be closing, they burst into a rowdy and excited rendition of the usually demure school song.

Today, hundreds of former staff and students will revisit their past and join in the weekend-long party the celebrate a grand anniversary.

Photos View Photo Gallery

For principal Christine Hills, the ability to pull back former students with such fondness for their school days is one of Girls Grammar's most unique attributes.

The school was born from a frustration with lack of education for women in Rockhampton.

Although they had initially been accepted to Rockhampton Grammar School, girls were removed from classrooms roughly a year after its closure.

Then came a community campaign to see a space for women established, culminating in the first students being taught at Girls Grammar in 1892.

Christine said the creation of the school should be seen as a huge step for the advancement of women, especially considering they hadn't been valued enough to be taught with the boys.

"If Rockhampton in the late 1800s did not consider the education of women to be important and held the notion that if you had girls in your school, that was pulling resources away from boys, in those early years, I don't think you can underestimate the impact this school had in changing ... their view on the capacity to educate women," she said.

"When I think about the start of the school, it was a response to the removal of girls from the boys grammar in those days and it's gone around in circles, that notion of where the girls fit in terms of education.

"It's interesting that grammar schools that go co-education are usually boys schools taking girls in, not the other way around, so there's something to be protected in that space."

The school opened as the suffragette movement flourished across the globe.

The school's swimming class in 1959. Contributed

"From its very early inception, the school is unashamedly about women and I think we want our women to have strength," Christine said.

"We want them to have confidence. We want them not to shy away."

The education of thousands of young Central Queensland girls would soon be shaped by several prominent female leaders of the school, with a strong example set by first principal Helen E. Downs.

"People called her austere, they called her formidable, but she was free-thinking as well," Christine said.

"She did not make the teachers wear corsets and that would have been quite left of centre in those days.

"She insisted the boarders only speak French, Latin or German at breakfast.

"She really saw the value of education and not just a pretty education of the art-type ... what were considered in those days "womanly arts" that got you where you needed to go in a family situation.

First principal Helen E. Downs was forward-thinking for her time. Contributed

"In the first meetings that's what they talked about; women were better served being taught how to clean and cook and raise a family."

The graduates of Girls Grammar have certainly rejected this stereotype, proving women are capable of excelling in male-dominated fields.

From engineers, lawyers, scientists and doctors to journalists, performers, business leaders and teachers; Christine said the shy was the limit when it came to careers graduates chose to pursue.

"Name a profession and there's a girls grammar girl in it," she said.

The school is even represented in Federal Parliament by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Christine said the school was a fundamental part of the Rockhampton community, and a constant reminder of the advancement of women's rights and education.

Aerial view of the school, 1937. Contributed

Looking forward, Christine said the school would continue this tradition with a focus on stereotypically male-dominated industries, like science, technology, engineering and maths.

She said already 85% of seniors studied a science subject, a higher rate than many schools.

This focus includes the introduction of coding and robotics into classes, taking students into spaces which will become careers in the future.

"I want to bring out the best these girls can be," Christine said.

"I think that having a girls school in Rockhampton, that reminds the community in various ways ... girls are important.

"You get one chance to educate, and girls are worth it.

"We often make decisions for girls based on what boys are doing, you know we hear 'they can't go to an all-girls school because they won't get on with boys well' and a range of other things.

"Well, there's been a lot of very strong, savvy women go through this school who have done very well for themselves in very male-dominated fields."