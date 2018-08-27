Rocky secures 2020 Developing Northern Australia Conference

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has lured yet another major conference with the Developing Northern Australia Conference (DNAC) selecting Rockhampton as its 2020 location.

Currently in its fourth year, the conference provides a platform for all three levels of government, businesses and individuals to collaborate and share the opportunities, challenges and outcomes for growing Northern Australia.

Today Mayor Margaret Strelow and DNAC Program Advisory Committee member Sam Stewart, who is also CEO of the Association for Sustainability, signed an MOU at City Hall for the upcoming conference which will attract over 400 delegates.

"Council has attended and sponsored the event for a number of years now, with councillors and our Advance Rockhampton team heavily promoting Rockhampton's position as the gateway to Northern Australia," Cr Strelow said.

"We have emphasised our role as a freight, logistics and agricultural hub and have promoted our Region through virtual reality tours - but I will be even more delighted to showcase our strengths in person at the 2020 conference.

"Northern Australia has great potential to become an economic powerhouse of Australia, and with the diversity in our Region's resources it's important for council to be part of the conversation."

Mr Stewart said interest in the conference continues to build each year, with a growing number of stakeholders and parties wanting to get involved.

"As CEO of the Association for Sustainability in Business, and on behalf of the Program Advisory Committee, it is my pleasure to announce that we are working with the iconic Queensland city of Rockhampton to host the Developing Northern Australia Conference in 2020," Mr Stewart said.

"This will be an exceptional opportunity showcase to the city's progressive approach to regional development, attraction, employment, tourism, healthcare and future planning.

"Attracting a diverse audience comprised of individuals, companies and government entities who are invested in progressing Northern Australia, our two-day conference is set to continue to cement its reputation as a pivotal networking and education event that offers an array of opportunities for industry professionals.

"We look forward to experiencing all that the Rockhampton Region has to offer, and will share updates as the conference plans progress," Mr Stewart said.