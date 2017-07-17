26°
News

Rocky seller looking at $163k for classic 1971 Falcon

Matty Holdsworth
| 17th Jul 2017 4:03 PM Updated: 4:45 PM
1971 Ford Falcon GT XY Manual
1971 Ford Falcon GT XY Manual carsales.co

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ONE of a kind, collector's item type Ford Falcon is up for sale in Rockhampton right now.

The specifically-built and painted classic 1971 Ford Falcon GT XY Manual is in near immaculate condition having done only 2000kms in two years.

The 46-year-old four-door sedan that needs to be seen to be fully appreciated, is available for inspection in Rockhampton suburb Kawana.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Described to have a couple of "bumps and bruises" that only a perfectionist would worry about, the classic car which was last modified in April, is priced at $163,500.

The owner, Kenneth, said it was for sale to "serious" buyers only.

"I am that confident on this car being a good buy that I would consider reimbursing an interested party that flew here to look with half their flight costs," he wrote.

"As long as they showed they were truly interested in the purchase by bringing with them a bank cheque in my name with the full amount agreed upon. This stops dreamers and tyre kickers.

"These cars come up rarely and when they do they are expensive. Even cars that have common colours are reaching this price and quite a bit more.

"I own this car outright and don't have to sell it so please no low ball offers serious buyers only."

Kenneth has listed the vehicle on www.carsales.com.au

Car specifications

  • Price: $163,500
  • Kilometres: 69,000
  • Colour: Bronze
  • Interior colour: White
  • Transmission: 4 speed manual
  • Body: 4 doors, 5 seat sedan
  • Drive type: Rear wheel
  • Engine: 8 cylinder Petrol

The most expensive car in the Central Queensland region was also listed as a private seller vehicle in Gladstone.

 

2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Auto.
2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Auto. carsales.co

This 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Auto with only 12,990kms on the clock, is priced at a hefty $649,000.

It was a class winner of the Ferrari Club Australia Queensland concourse.

It is one of only 1288 cars made worldwide and one of 114 made in right hand drive. It is one of eight in Australia.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cars central queensland classic ford ford falcon rockhampton

Just In

Forget Bundy, get me a glass of this Capricorn Rum

Forget Bundy, get me a glass of this Capricorn Rum

First taste of new home-grown liquors

Cold snap: Single digit temps finally on way for Rocky

A cold blast will move through CQ later this week.

Winter is coming...for a few days at least

UPDATE: Emu Park man in hospital after CQ rollover

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has airlifted one person from a crash north of Rocky.

RACQ chopper air-lifted man to Rocky

Family sues doctors over daughter's suicide

Angel Cowie took her own life in 2014.

“Angel didn’t like taking medication."

Local Partners

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

"I think at times it will be a little bit close to home, but it's a story that needs to be told.”

LNP's nominee sees the benefits of building South Rocky flood levee

LNP NOMINEE: Douglas Rodgers can see the benefit of building the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Experts speaking at community flood levee forum allay his concerns

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

REVVED UP: The Historic Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

You Won&#39;t Find Better Value for Money

91 Bawden Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

Welcome to this immaculately presented home providing luxurious spacious living. This home has had all the work completed ready for you to move in. If you want...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Quiet and Private

27 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $280,000

If you've been looking for a nice quiet street in a sought after location, then this one is for you. This very much loved home has 3 good sized bedrooms, an office...

Neat and Tidy in Frenchville

117 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $229,000

A great home in an even better location is 117 Cruikshank Street. Beautiful, rich polished timber floors flow throughout a nice, open plan layout. There are 3...

Over Half an Acre with Views!

23 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives ... $195,000

This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives the perfect opportunity to build your dream home taking in all the views! Owner is keen...

ZONED LIGHT INDUSTRY -2023 M2

19 Hempenstall Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which ... $230,000

This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which conveniently is the closest industrial area to town on the North Side of Rockhampton...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! - Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

New Rocky shopping complex to open within months

The new Park Avenue shopping complex.

North Rockhampton shopping complex to generate more than 100 jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!