Rocky seller looking at $163k for classic 1971 Falcon

A ONE of a kind, collector's item type Ford Falcon is up for sale in Rockhampton right now.

The specifically-built and painted classic 1971 Ford Falcon GT XY Manual is in near immaculate condition having done only 2000kms in two years.

The 46-year-old four-door sedan that needs to be seen to be fully appreciated, is available for inspection in Rockhampton suburb Kawana.

Described to have a couple of "bumps and bruises" that only a perfectionist would worry about, the classic car which was last modified in April, is priced at $163,500.

The owner, Kenneth, said it was for sale to "serious" buyers only.

"I am that confident on this car being a good buy that I would consider reimbursing an interested party that flew here to look with half their flight costs," he wrote.

"As long as they showed they were truly interested in the purchase by bringing with them a bank cheque in my name with the full amount agreed upon. This stops dreamers and tyre kickers.

"These cars come up rarely and when they do they are expensive. Even cars that have common colours are reaching this price and quite a bit more.

"I own this car outright and don't have to sell it so please no low ball offers serious buyers only."

Kenneth has listed the vehicle on www.carsales.com.au

Car specifications

Price: $163,500

Kilometres: 69,000

Colour: Bronze

Interior colour: White

Transmission: 4 speed manual

Body: 4 doors, 5 seat sedan

Drive type: Rear wheel

Engine: 8 cylinder Petrol

The most expensive car in the Central Queensland region was also listed as a private seller vehicle in Gladstone.

2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Auto. carsales.co

This 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Auto with only 12,990kms on the clock, is priced at a hefty $649,000.

It was a class winner of the Ferrari Club Australia Queensland concourse.

It is one of only 1288 cars made worldwide and one of 114 made in right hand drive. It is one of eight in Australia.