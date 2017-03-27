Rocky sends SES crew members into cyclone heartland

MUSTERING up the most multi-skilled people they could find Central Queensland SES units have sent some of their best troops up north to lend a helping hand.

With Cyclone Debbie looming SES team members from Rockhampton, Livingstone and Biloela have been deployed to the areas where are most likely to be hit.

SES Rocky Coordinator Eddie Cowie said the decision was a balanced one which would not affect Central Queensland teams response to emergencies.

"Each unit has a number of groups within it. A good example is the Livingstone shire, they have about seven groups of 150 volunteers and we've only sent a small number of people from that unit,” Mr Cowie said.

"The whole deployment team that has gone north is only 12 people, so it's probably only 3% that have been deployed.

"Obviously it's only a small number but those numbers combined with other units throughout the state will make up a major deployment team.”

Mr Cowie said the SES were selective with who and what resources they sent.

They sent a group of people who were multi-skilled who had they ability to cut down trees, repair roofs and work safely at heights.

Mr Cowie reassured Rockhampton residents not to worry about SES workers being sent away from the region, with plenty of skilled workers being left in the area.

"We won't see any tangible effect to our response what so ever, it was a calculated response as to who we sent,” he said.

"The fact is that given the predictions we won't be directly impacted by the cyclonic conditions, we may see some flooding out of it but all the people who have gone north are effectively working safely at heights and chainsaw operators.”

While Rockhampton and Yeppoon SES crews have not been activated as of yet, Mr Cowie says they will become operational as soon as requests increase due to inundation of homes and so forth.

"We're getting a few requests for sandbags but most of those requests are for people who are wanting to prepare their own homes and basically we're advising people that the responsibility is up to the home owner to prepare their property.”