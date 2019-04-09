Rocky sends three rep players to table tennis championships

TABLE TENNIS: Joel Coughlan and Matthew Pettett are currently in Latrobe Churchill, Victoria, taking part in the Australian Senior and Youth Table Tennis Championships.

There are four players representing the state in the senior men's team section and three of them graduated through Rockhampton's junior coaching program.

Coughlan and Pettett have been joined by former local Hayden Green, who started as a sub-junior at Rockhampton, and Bruno Levis, who played internationally for Chile prior to taking up residence in Brisbane a couple of years ago.

In the early stages of this teams section - which features 17 two-man teams across two divisions - the Queenslanders are in the hunt to impress and at the conclusion of the hectic teams competition the players will take part in individual singles and doubles events.

The city's representatives at the Queensland Junior Championships at Mackay, starting next Wednesday, are finalising their preparations this week.

With the draws out, the players know their opposition in the inter-club teams competitions. Matthew Steffen and Nick Green are seeded fourth in the under-18 division in their first foray in the age group.

Nolan Hao and Emily Steffen are both in composite teams in the under-13 section, while at eight years of age Colte Nolan makes his debut at these titles in the under-11 division.

The first season in open grade started up for the year at Leichhardt Park Table Tennis Centre last week and there was a minor upset in the top division, when Rayden Smith and Kerrod Coughlan combined excellently to oust the minor-premier outfit of Matthew Pettett and Jeff Green.

While Pettett and Green were probably favoured to win, that would have only been due to them pulling up on top of the leader board at the end of the regular season.

The victors were always going to be tough to beat once they qualified for the gold medal play-off, particularly due to the strength of Coughlan in the No.2 position and their slight advantage in doubles.

As it turned out the victors came home on the back of a five-set doubles win after Pettett maintained his strong form in the singles rounds to be unbeaten.

The second section saw Monica Deeth and Patricia Green create a one-sided victory over Nick Green and Linda O'Sullivan. Deeth, one of the strongest players in this division, lead from the front with an undefeated effort.

After a straight-sets win over O'Sullivan, Deeth recovered from being one game down when pitted against Nick Green and imposed her very consistent play on the youngster to restrict his attacking plays to come out on top in the next three games.

Patricia Green's win over Linda O'Sullivan would have surprised a few onlookers considering the form that O'Sullivan had displayed at times during this season.

Entry details for the Bernie's Pies Teams Carnival and Bolsover Radiology Rockhampton Open set down for April 26-28 are available and the city's players should get their teams together and assess what individual events they wish to enter.

Locals can enter online or hard-copy forms are available at the playing centre.

Registered members of the Rocky club are asked to support this annual carnival and inquiries can be directed to 0417 474 898.