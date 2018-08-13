Rocky Senior League Finals kick off with Emu Park glory

RUGBY LEAGUE: Emu Park had a stellar weekend, pulling out wins against opposition, Biloela Panthers, in round one of the Rockhampton Senior Rugby League Finals.

The elimination match was to determine who would be facing off with the qualifying team in next weekend's round two.

Emu Park women took out a huge 38-6 win at Browne Park on Saturday and the men's side took out a very close 34-30 victory.

A-grade women's coach and assistant men's coach, Jason Field, applauded the women's team for a remarkable display of mateship on and off the field.

"We had only one man on the bench and only one reserve and they played really well,” Field said.

"We were led by Sarah Field, Tashina Ketchup and Rhiannon Rebel Blair... the combination between them and running the girls around the park.

"It was a comfortable win in the end and the girls most definitely fulfilled my expectations... they worked together as a unit well.

"Also, their defence was pretty exceptional going up against a much bigger team.”

Despite low numbers in the team throughout the season due to injuries and work obligations, Field said last weekend's healthy numbers were an example of what the women can achieve with depth in their line-up.

"If we have a full side, we're pretty much undefeated,” he said.

"Next week we have four girls going back in with 16 or 17 players which is more depth across the park.

"If we're playing against a quality side, we've got to have people come in and give players a rest especially when we're playing against 19 players.

"With only 11 or 12 players, it's difficult to compete in the whole game.”

In the men's, Field said there was always trepidation leading into the first finals match.

"It was always going to be a very tough game to win,” he said.

"The team started off really well but they gave away too many penalties and did silly stuff, which we'll work on this week.

"We were lucky enough to get away with the win in the last minutes of the game.

"We've got the skill to score tries anywhere on the park but we're giving away too many opportunities.

"If we put together a game where we don't give away too many penalties and string a whole game together, we can beat any team on the day.”

Field credited Biloela for being "one of the stand-outs of the year” and said beating them was a big achievement.

"We're hoping to improve next week and have more discipline around aggressive defence... we need to tone it down and make sure we complete sets,” Field said.