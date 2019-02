The Puma service station in Koongal was gutted by fire overnight.

A NORTH Rockhampton service station will be closed for some time after it was gutted by fire overnight.

The Puma Koongal on Thozet Rd suffered serious internal damage after a fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived about 4.50am.

It was left with the owners of the property and no further investigation was required.