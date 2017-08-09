25°
News

Rocky set for jobs boost from CQU's ambitious Cairns expansion plans

Leighton Smith
| 9th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
EXPANSION PLANS: CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman pictured with the 2017 Northern University Games mascot said CQU had big plans to grow their footprint in Cairns.
EXPANSION PLANS: CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman pictured with the 2017 Northern University Games mascot said CQU had big plans to grow their footprint in Cairns. Chris Ison ROK260617cmascot4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CQU's Rockhampton campus is set for a boost in job numbers if funding can be obtained to push ahead with bold expansion plans at the university's Cairns facility.

As the administration hub for CQU's massive footprint across 26 sites throughout Australia, Rockhampton will seek to employ more staff to cope with demand when the proposed $54.7 million Cairns project goes ahead.

CQU Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman was extremely pleased with how the expansion plans had been received, building on the strong growth Cairns campus had experienced since it was established in 2012.

CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman.
CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman. Chris Ison ROK130416cbask2

The plan would see student numbers double to about 2500 in Cairns.

"We have a campus in Cairns and the community is very keen for us to grow there, so we're looking to extend our offerings up there,” Prof Bowman said.

"As CQUniversity expands its operations on campuses outside Rockhampton, this creates opportunity for extra resourcing of academic and administrative staff in Rockhampton to support the growing organisation.”

He said CQU was seeking financial support for their CQUniversity Cairns Community Impact Plan from federal, state and local government and economic development agencies.

Prof Bowman said the six key projects, which include a Cairns CBD campus, Asia-Pacific aviation hub, first peoples' think tank and research centre, creative and performing arts precinct, research capability extension, professional sports centre of excellence will build upon both short-term and long-term opportunities to advance Cairns, the Far North and Northern Australia.

Professor Scott Bowman at the opening of the Bird Cage at CQUniversity. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Professor Scott Bowman at the opening of the Bird Cage at CQUniversity. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK300316abirdcag

In addition to employment opportunities, he said they also planned to investment more money into Rockhampton campus infrastructure.

"Even though the concept of consolidating Rockhampton campuses is off the agenda, CQUniversity has been investing and will continue to invest in a range of major projects to upgrade its Rockhampton sites, at Parkhurst, CQIRP (the Central Queensland Innovation and Research Precinct) and Canning St.”

The university currently has about 4000 students studying in Rockhampton, with even more external students supported through the city.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  asia-pacific aviation hub cairns cbd campus cqu cairns cqu rockhampton creative and performing arts precinct first peoples' think tank and research centre professional sports centre of excellence research capability extension scott bowman

Aussie rock royalty coming to Rocky

Aussie rock royalty coming to Rocky

INXS star locked in to be the first guest speaker at new The Fitzroy Club.

"The grief is immeasurable": Third missing Marine identified

Missing US Marine Ruben Velasco

The location of the MV-22 was detected yesterday

Darkin's story: How a love of league saved my life

Emu Park fullback Malcolm Darkin in the rugby league game against Brothers at Browne Park.

Emus fullback aiming to fly high in for battle of Coast

BREAKING: Iconic international retailer to open Rocky store

Peter Alexander will open a new store in Rockhampton.

Iconic global fashion brand reveals plans to open up first CQ shop.

Local Partners

Peak Downs Hwy traffic affected by BMA dragline move

On Wednesday, a 3500-tonne dragline will disrupt travel on the Peak Downs Hwy, as it travels between two mines.

Jobs loom as new coal mine west of Rocky revealed

Millions of tonnes will be generated by new project

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Beachside Apartment

4/96-98 Scenic Highway, Lammermoor 4703

Unit 3 2 1 $439,000

Positioned in an enviable location this spacious unit is now available for purchase. Ideal for the astute investor, or those looking to downsize. •Large master...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $262,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE

308 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $287,000

Present owner loves this property tucked away in Frenchville. Although on a handy street it’s an easy lifestyle. - Positioned well and close to schools and...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $233,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $425,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $385,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

Victorian firm snaps up high-profile Rocky business for $2.25M

HOT PROPERTY: Prominent Rockhampton BP sells for $2.25 million following a string of recent commercial investments in the region.

Five recent business sales as Rocky's market goes red hot