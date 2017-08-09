Rocky set for jobs boost from CQU's ambitious Cairns expansion plans

EXPANSION PLANS: CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman pictured with the 2017 Northern University Games mascot said CQU had big plans to grow their footprint in Cairns.

CQU's Rockhampton campus is set for a boost in job numbers if funding can be obtained to push ahead with bold expansion plans at the university's Cairns facility.

As the administration hub for CQU's massive footprint across 26 sites throughout Australia, Rockhampton will seek to employ more staff to cope with demand when the proposed $54.7 million Cairns project goes ahead.

CQU Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman was extremely pleased with how the expansion plans had been received, building on the strong growth Cairns campus had experienced since it was established in 2012.

The plan would see student numbers double to about 2500 in Cairns.

"We have a campus in Cairns and the community is very keen for us to grow there, so we're looking to extend our offerings up there,” Prof Bowman said.

"As CQUniversity expands its operations on campuses outside Rockhampton, this creates opportunity for extra resourcing of academic and administrative staff in Rockhampton to support the growing organisation.”

He said CQU was seeking financial support for their CQUniversity Cairns Community Impact Plan from federal, state and local government and economic development agencies.

Prof Bowman said the six key projects, which include a Cairns CBD campus, Asia-Pacific aviation hub, first peoples' think tank and research centre, creative and performing arts precinct, research capability extension, professional sports centre of excellence will build upon both short-term and long-term opportunities to advance Cairns, the Far North and Northern Australia.

In addition to employment opportunities, he said they also planned to investment more money into Rockhampton campus infrastructure.

"Even though the concept of consolidating Rockhampton campuses is off the agenda, CQUniversity has been investing and will continue to invest in a range of major projects to upgrade its Rockhampton sites, at Parkhurst, CQIRP (the Central Queensland Innovation and Research Precinct) and Canning St.”

The university currently has about 4000 students studying in Rockhampton, with even more external students supported through the city.