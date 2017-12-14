Rocky shed fire fills air with red smoke

"IT WAS just red.”

The air around Pink Lily was filled with smoke this afternoon as a shed fire broke out on Osborne Rd around 2.15pm.

Nearby neighbour Ray Carbery was doing some outside work when he noticed some smoke in the air.

"I was working inside, doing a bit of cleaning in between the shed and the house and came out to throw some stuff in the bin and heard some bangs,” he said.

"I looked across the road and the whole shed, it was just absolutely raging.

"It was just red.

"Just big red flames right up through the roof.”

It is unknown at this stage what caused the fire to ignite.

"There was something in there but I couldn't tell you what you what it was,” Mr Carbery said.

The sheds were not under permanent use.

"Just an old storage shed, they work in it from time to time, no one was inside at the time, luckily,” he said.

"It's been around for a long time.

"Quite a lot of gear in it.”

Reports have confirmed that there were five sheds and a number of cars ablaze at the Osborne Rd property.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said a number of crews attended the scene.

It was understood all persons were accounted for.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene however a spokesperson from QAS said no one was transported and they remained on scene for standby.

Ergon Energy crews also attended scene.