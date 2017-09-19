Rocky shooting for win over Townsville at titles

FAST BREAK: Rockhampton's Nathan Moffat (left) goes on the attack in the crossover game against the Gold Coast at Kalka Shades this afternoon.

FAST BREAK: Rockhampton's Nathan Moffat (left) goes on the attack in the crossover game against the Gold Coast at Kalka Shades this afternoon. Chris Ison ROK190917chockey1

HOCKEY: Rockhampton will play off for fifth and sixth place at the Queensland under-15 boys championships tomorrow.

The home team scored two wins, two losses and a draw to finish third in its pool at the tournament, being played at Kalka Shades.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The boys then recorded a 3-nil win over the Gold Coast in their cross-over game this afternoon to set up a clash with Townsville which will determine their final placing.

Captain Regan Weatherhead said he was proud of the way the team rallied after it was beaten by Toowoomba and Mackay on the opening day of the championships.

"We kept our heads up to get two wins on the second day and the third day has been a good one for us as well,” he said.

"It was a pretty convincing win against the Gold Coast and I'm pretty confident we can get the win tomorrow.”

Weatherhead, who plays in the midfield and sometimes chimes in at striker, has been one of Rockhampton's best.

He has been playing hockey for about 10 years, following his mum and dad into the game.

"I just love the adrenalin of scoring a good goal and working with the team to get some good results,” he said.

"I think this has been a pretty good tournament and I'm happy with how all the boys have gone.”

Rockhampton coach David Plant said the team had played consistently good hockey and it was disappointing that the two close losses on the first day had effectively decided its fate.

Toowoomba and Cairns were the top two teams in Rocky's pool, while Brisbane 1 and Fraser Coast topped the other pool.

The grand final teams were being decided in crossover games late this afternoon.