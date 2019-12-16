Rocky shopkeeper stands up to forceful thief

CCTV footage posted on Facebook showed a man attempting to steal cigarettes from a Norman Gardens' convenience store.

IN A true display of David and Goliath, a North Rockhampton shopkeeper has stood his ground during an attempt robbery and assault – not backing down against the thief.

Towering over the shopkeeper, the man entered Oasis Convenience Store in Norman Gardens on December 13, looking for cigarettes.

The man refused to pay for the cigarettes and after a struggle, violently snatched them away from shopkeeper Richard before attempting to flee the store.

Refusing to be bullied and taking a stand, Richard blocked the man from leaving the store.

The thief then shoved him and took him into a headlock from behind.

Richard broke free and ushered a woman out as she began to enter.

Still standing firm, Richard took back the pack of cigarettes from the man, opened the door and instructed him to leave.

Queensland Police received a call about the incident at 3.30pm on December 16.

They are currently investigating.

CCTV footage of the incident was uploaded onto a Facebook Crime Watch page, with many users showing their support for the brave shopkeeper and slamming the would-be thief.

Greg Moore: “This old guy is always the happiest guy in the world. Good on you for standing up to people like this mate.”

Tracey Breingan: “Unreal. Why do people have to do this s***. Good on ya Richard for standing up to that bloke.”

Leo Wishart: “Good on you Richard for standing up to hi and not taking his crap.”

Stacey Gee: “Good on the owner! No matter what size the guy was he wasn’t letting him walk all over him. We need more people like this.”