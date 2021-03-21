Rocky shoppers allegedy assaulted, security officers threatened

3.20pm: Police are responding to yet another disturbance at North Rockhampton's Stockland shopping centre.

It is reported tensions have been "escalating" over the past hour between a group of teens and shoppers.

It is alleged two men inside the shopping centre have been assaulted, and security officers have been threatened.

Most the juveniles are reportedly still near the K-Mart entrance, and some may have run over Musgrave Street toward Northside Plaza.

MORE: https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/three-teens-charged-over-alleged-robbery-at-stockl/4183792/