Rocky shoppers dig deap for a great cause

IN JUST four weeks, Coles customers and team members in Rockhampton have raised more than $2,200 as part of Coles’ fundraising appeal for Queensland’s only children’s hospice, Hummingbird House.

Fundraising efforts by Rockhampton locals at stores including Rockhampton North, Rockhampton South and Yeppoon helped to raise a record-breaking $433,000 across the state, which will help Hummingbird House continue to provide short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Hummingbird House General Manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said she was humbled by the incredible generosity of Queensland shoppers.

“Once again, the amazing team at Coles have gone above and beyond for Hummingbird House, raising a record-breaking amount for the hospice. Words cannot express how grateful we are to Coles’ team members and customers for their support, helping us to continue to provide vital support to Queensland families,” she said.

Inspired by the creative art therapy offered by Hummingbird House, seven-year-old Leo from Gladstone designed one of Coles’ $2 donation cards in support of his younger sister Florence, who is a guest of Hummingbird House.

“I love spending time with my family at Hummingbird House. I play with Florence out on the grass and we watch movies together in the family room. My favourite place is the craft cupboard — there’s lots of paper, cardboard and pencils, which I used to draw my hummingbird,” he said.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles is incredibly grateful for the continuous support of communities around Queensland in raising funds for this vital cause.

“Local shoppers should be very proud of their generous donations as they help Hummingbird House continue to provide a place for children with life-limiting conditions and their families to reconnect and make memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.

“The vital work by Hummingbird House makes such a difference to so many families during an emotional and challenging time in their lives, and Coles is proud to continue to provide support.”

Since 2016, Coles shoppers and team members throughout Queensland have contributed more than $1.9 million to Hummingbird House through its annual fundraising campaigns.