Rocky shoppers go crazy for Boxing Day sales

AROUND 40 people lined up an hour early at the front doors of Intersport Rockhampton Wednesday morning to get their hands on a good Boxing Day bargain.

Footwear and apparel were in high demand with shoppers scrambling to get the items with the best discounts.

Intersport manager Daniel Stevens described the biggest retail day of the year as "massive”.

Kate and Jack Greany and Daniel Stevens at Intersport December 27 Jann Houley

"It was huge, from when we opened right the way through we had constant trade,” he said.

"It has turned into one of our biggest days of the year.”

Knowing how Boxing Day plays out, Mr Stevens had a plan of action to manage the busy day.

"We put on a couple of extra terminals to cope with it,” he said.

"We sort of envisaged that it was going to be pretty big, so we managed as best as we could.

"It was no worse than a busy weekend day.”

Ella and Lilly Brosnan and Jack Broadhurst at Intersport December 27 Jann Houley

Mr Stevens said this was by far their busiest year yet, with hundreds of people filling the store and browsing all the latest sporting equipment. Sales were up 20 per cent on last year.

"People are more geared up for Boxing Day, it's such a retail event now,” he said.

"I think people look forward to going shopping on that day to pick up the bargains that are available.”

It was a different story for Chemist Warehouse Rockhampton, with managing partner Paul Arnold describing Boxing Day business as "steady”.

"It's always challenging when not everyone is open on East St,” he said. "It does become a bit quieter.

"We open more out of convenience rather than as a Boxing Day event.”

Although people still flocked to the store to get their hands on half-price big brand vitamins and cosmetics, Mr Arnold said the sales were nothing fantastic.

"I think retail in general is down a lot,” he said "You have to fight for every sale.

"Part of the problem this year was where Christmas fell. When it falls early in the week we tend to have people go away for that.

"There is also a lot of employment uncertainty. It's not an easy job market at the moment.”

Kobe and Ryan Booth at Intersport Dec 27 2018 Jann Houley

Mr Arnold has his fingers crossed that the industry will pick up in the new year.

"A bit of positivity will always help,” he said.

"We will do all we can to make the most of what we have and if everyone else does the same, the outlook shouldn't be as gloomy as what we feel.”