Rocky shopper's shame: Woolies staffer called me $5 thief, chased me

A GRACEMERE woman has spoken out about her embarrassment after she was accused of not paying for groceries at a Woolworths store.

The woman said she was chased by an employee from the Gracemere Woolworths who accused her of not paying for $5 of groceries.

She shared her ordeal with The Morning Bulletin.

"What an embarrassing morning at Woolworths Gracemere,” the woman wrote of the incident last Friday.

"After purchasing the three things I needed to finish tonight's dinner through the self serve checkout I was chased after by an employee accusing me of not paying for my $5 worth of groceries.

"I made it outside the centre before the employee came running out and asked me to come back in to pay...this was heard and seen by a lot of fellow shoppers.

"I advised that person I had paid and even produced a receipt. Once I produced said receipt I was still escorted back in the store to prove my purchase to another employee.”

She said she felt "like a thief”.

"Even after clearing the matter up I was still looked at like I was the scum of the earth by other employees of Woolworths,” the embarrassed woman said.

"It turns out it was the person beside me that had taken off without paying and I'm certain that they skipped out on more than $5.

"Why me? I feel like I can't go up to that shopping centre now.

"I do know they have to be vigilant because it would happen all the time.

"If I was going to steal something it would not be apricot nectar and two packets of French onion soup.”

A Woolworths spokesperson said the company took concerns from its customers very seriously.

"We encourage the customer to get in contact with our service team on 1300 767 969 where we will be able to investigate further,” the spokesperson said.