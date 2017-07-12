Rocky shopping centre bosses make surprise move to help business

BOLD MOVE: L-R Vic Savados and Rod MacLeod are happy to lend support to operators eager to move into the Parkhurst Town Centre.

A SWATHE of business closures across the region has two shopping centre bosses eager to offer small business operators a "leg up”.

Parkhurst Town Centre managing director Rod MacLeod said he is happy to fork out on a "case-by-case basis” for those looking to set up shop.

The move follows reports by The Morning Bulletin on a small business that was told to vacate within 30 days, after 13 years at a Central Queensland shopping centre.

"The bottom line is small business, mums and dads, sometimes they don't have capital behind them to invest,” he said.

"They have the skills, and if they are prepared to have a lease of say five years... we will do what we can.”

Mr MacLeod explained they had just helped cover the fit-out costs for the centre's latest addition, Jolt cafe, which due to open in a couple of weeks.

"Some need assistance with a fitout, some have financial backing but want rental assistance,” he said.

"We start at the ceiling, walls, air conditioning, shop fronts, or full fit-outs; one of the other.

"We are able and ready to help anyone who wants to start a business in this growth corridor.

"If you've been thinking about starting a small business, this is where to do it,” he said of the centre, which currently has about 15 operators.

The Parkhurst Town Centre opened up last November. Allan Reinikka ROK271016aparkhur

Asset and leasing manager Vic Savados said the local, state and federal government's combined $330 million infrastructure spend "at their doorstop” was a vote of confidence in the north Rockhampton area.

"We have the four-lane roadworks at the interchange here at the intersection, we have got the upgrade of the Capricornia Correctional Centre just up the road, the hockey fields are being built this year, there's a water main upgrade being done,” he said of the projects, due for completion in the current and coming years.

BUSINESS CLOSURE | Shock 'eviction' leaves Yeppoon business owners heartbroken

Mr Savados said foot traffic had steadily increased about 3,000 people per week, and they had just reached 17,000 entrants since they opened last November.

He is confident come this time next year, the remaining 15 slots will be filled, with a keen interest to lock in more food outlets.

Mr Savados said management were currently in negotiations with a large, undisclosed burger outlet and had averaged locking in one new operator each month.

The Gold Coast-based pair are confident their investment in Central Queensland is well-placed, and during their weekly visit yesterday discovered some tenants had experienced their best day of trade yet.

"There's a lot of positivity out there,” Mr Savados said.

"We are trying to welcome people that are keen on getting into business; if they're looking for a change or their lease is coming to an end as an alternative, more than likely we will dig a bit deeper than other centres will to help them out.”