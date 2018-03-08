Menu
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Rocky shopping centre shock toilet robbery

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Mar 2018 12:22 PM

A STOCKLAND Rockhampton shopper was rudely interrupted when she was in the toilet yesterday afternoon.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Inspector Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey addressed media on the incident this morning.

Snr Sgt Peachey said that around noon yesterday, the victim was in the Stockland Rockhampton toilets closest to the food court when a woman entered and "snatched her handbag, causing her phone to break”.

"She has then stolen the amount of cash from her wallet which we believe to be $200,” he said.

"She has then pushed the victim over and run from that scene.”

Sgt Peachey said the robber is described as 24-25 years old, Aboriginal in appearance, around 165cm tall and i of a large build.

She was a wearing a red t-shirt with about knee length blue shorts and had no shoes on.

"We are currently asking for any information for any person who may have seen that person,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"So if anyone has any information in regards to this or saw anyone matching this description, they can contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police immediately.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 and Rockhampton police on 4932 3500.

