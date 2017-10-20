28°
Rocky shopping centre's amazing new free store

The new exchange in Rockhampton.
A FREE book exchange has popped up at Rockhampton's City Centre Plaza.

Customers of all ages are invited to take a book from the shelves or leave their favourite titles to share with the community.

 

A new book exchange has opened at City Centre Plaza in Rockhampton.
"We're thrilled to open the first shopping centre based free book exchange to the community of Rockhampton," said Victoria Haworth, centre manager of City Centre Plaza.

"The Book Exchange is all about sharing the love of reading and ensuring that books are easily accessible to the community.

 

A new book exchange has opened at City Centre Plaza in Rockhampton.
"We're celebrating this milestone with a free story time session on Thursday, October 26.

"It's all part of our Halloween event which promises to be lots of fun for the kids.

"Parents can dress the kids up and visit for spooky Halloween themed stories from 4pm to 7pm. Stories will start every half hour and we'll have trick or treating, face painting and balloon twisting."

 

A new book exchange has opened at City Centre Plaza in Rockhampton.
Customers can visit the Book Exchange across from Target, relax and read a book or take one home with them, it's simple.

The Book Exchange works on an honesty system, there's no need to sign the book out.

"We've already had donations from retailers and local businesses which is wonderful.

 

A new book exchange has opened at City Centre Plaza in Rockhampton.
"This kind of support will help to ensure that more people in the community have free and easy access to all sorts of literature," Victoria said.

For bulk donations, customers can visit City Centre Plaza Centre Management.

