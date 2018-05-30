ROCKY SHOW FEUD: Spitting chips over arena area

Furlyn Barrett won both the 250mm Standing Block handicap and 300mm Underhand handicap wood chopping events at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A PLAN to relocate the woodchopping arena at this year's Rockhampton Agriculture Show has been blamed as the catalyst for two separate shows being held at the same time on either side of the river.

The decision by the Showman's Guild of Australasia to part ways from this year's Rockhampton Agriculture Show was sparked in 2016 and has rumbled on ever since.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with both the Rockhampton Agricultural and Citizens Show Society and the Guild's president yesterday to find out why the city is hosting two separate shows this year.

The dispute is over a section of the showgrounds used by the Showman's Guild for years which the Show Society wanted to reclaim for a permanent woodchopping arena.

Show Society spokeswoman Kylie Hopkins said it was "disappointing” that the two parties could not come to an agreement.

"We just wanted to relocate our woodchop arena and that would have displaced a small amount of amusements - five actually - and we offered an alternative area which is actually bigger than the woodchop arena joining onto the other end of their amusement area,” Ms Hopkins said.

"Unfortunately that's not something that the Guild is happy with.”

Showman's Guild president Luke Hennessy said it had no issue with the Show Society wanting to change things, but that particular location was the "entrance” into the rides section of the show and without it, the Guild was concerned their members would lose a lot of customers.

He said it was a dramatic change for a woodchopping event that he claimed has about seven competitors for just one day of the three-day show.

Mr Hennessy said without woodchopping there the two other days, there would be nothing to draw the crowds into the ride section entrance.

"This isn't just about the (guild) members that lose their site,” he said.

"This will affect the whole back line.”

Mr Hennessy, a fourth-generation ride operator and youngest Showman's Guild president ever, walked around the showgrounds last year for three or four hours with the Show Society with the aim of coming up with a solution everyone was happy with.

However, he said the Guild left feeling like all of their suggestions were 'knocked on the head' without explanation.

"Other shows have set up woodchopping near food areas,” Mr Hennessy said.

He said this was very successful with showgoers able to sit down and eat while watching the action.

Mr Hennessy said he suggested to the Rockhampton organisers for the woodchopping to be set up in the Cremorne area between the main gate and the second gate near the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, but the Show Society rejected that.

Ms Hopkins said the woodchop arena had four different homes in the past four years.

"The space that we want to move into will actually give it permanent infrastructure, underground infrastructure, that will make it safer for the choppers and it will also mean that we can run extra woodchop event things like trees that we've not had here for a long time,” she said.

"We believe it's the best space for the woodchop for safety reasons and also for the public to watch the event.”

Both parties admitted there were other issues between the two organisations since 2016, including security, code of conduct, camping and insurance.

Mr Hennessy said it might be that a mediator needed to work with both parties ahead of the 2019 show, which both hoped the Showman's Guild would be part of.

As for this year's show, Ms Hopkins said the split will definitely have a significant impact on gate numbers - which is the show's main income that pays for the entertainment Rockhampton families can watch for free including Minions.

"We've been working hard for 12 months to source family-friendly entertainment that we can provide free to the public,” she said.

"There's also lots of charity and community groups involved in our show that will be affected as well.”

Ms Hopkins said there was plenty of free activities at this year's show for families including workshops, demonstrations, V8 utes, solo bikes and horse events.

As for the future viability of the show, Ms Hopkins said the lack of rides at this year's show would have a massive impact on the community-run annual event.

She said the committee was still hopeful to get rides at the shows after making enquiries with other operators.

The Show committee will meet soon to discuss changes to ticket prices for this year's show.

Rockhampton Agricultural and citizens Show Society's timeline

A timeline of correspondence, according to the Rockhampton Agriculture Show Society:

December 2016

Letter advising 'not negotiable' change to designated amusement area with map

Camping fees to be brought into line with other competitors

Security issues raised

May 2017

Removal of camps behind Exhibition Pavilion and in separate letter, advise December area map would stand

June 2017

Multiple letters addressing issues such as camping fees, map, insurance, security, behaviour, removal of camps behind Cattle area and Dog area

November 2017

Multiple letters advising what changes would take place in 2018, the designated amusement area changes with map, restricted hours for grounds access, camping issues, security, insurance and others