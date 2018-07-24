Rocky show holiday date set as event planning continues

SHOW MUST GO ON: Rockhampton Agricultural Show Supreme Champion Bull Bilo High Commando with leader Candice Rideout.

A DATE has been set for the 2019 Rockhampton Show public holiday, but details about how the annual event will run are still being finalised.

Rockhampton Regional Council will apply for a special agricultural show holiday for Thursday, June 13, with the set to run from Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14 next year.

The annual event was threatened this year by an ongoing dispute with the Australian Showman's Guild, the group which provides all the rides and sideshow alley entertainment.

With no resolution, the two groups parted ways and the Showman's Guild held their own competing event at Callaghan Park.

It's understood the two groups have begun negotiating with the aim of providing one cohesive event again next year.

When councillors were asked to vote on the public holiday nomination, Mayor Margaret Strelow asked they not discuss the event itself as the Show Society were still in discussions and were set to have plans finalised by the end of August.

Cr Strelow indicated there would be discussion amongst councillors about the plans at a later date.