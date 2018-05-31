Rocky Show prices plummet

A large crowd attended the show on Thursday at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A large crowd attended the show on Thursday at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK160616cshow13

IN the wake of the show feud the Rockhampton Agricultural and Citizens show society has dropped its gate prices.

The disagreement between the Rockhampton Agricultural Show and the Showman's Guild of Australasia began with plans to relocate the woodchopping arena at this year's Rockhampton Show.

The dispute is over a section of the showgrounds used by the Showman's Guild for years which the Show Society wanted to reclaim for a permanent woodchopping arena.

After failing to come to an agreement, the guild made the decision to host their own 'Funtime Festival Fantastic' on the other side of town, on the same dates.

To remain competitive with the rival event, the Rockhampton Show organisers have slashed gate prices.

The gate prices usually start at $10 but have all been dropped to $7 in light of the new circumstances.

NEW PRICES: The gate prices for the show usually start at $10 but have all been dropped to $7 in light of the new circumstances. Contributed

The guild has sourced local suppliers and estimates $260,000 has been spent on staging the new rival event at the Callaghan Park racecourse.

The event which will be held in conjunction with the Rockhampton Jockey Club will see funds also be raised for Give Me 5 For Kids.