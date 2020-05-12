Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Rocky Show public holiday fate revealed

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th May 2020 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON’S show public holiday is here to stay – despite the annual event being cancelled for 2020.

The date is of the public holiday will be Thursday, June 11.

The matter to keep the public holiday or not was discussed at Rockhampton Regional Council’s ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

The Rockhampton Agricultural Show was cancelled back in March, following the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, council discussed moving the show public holiday to later in the year for another community event.

This week’s agenda notes council has received a lot of inquiries from the general public if the public holiday was going ahead as it has an impact on school and work commitments for many people in the region.

The Office of Industrial Relations advised council it needed direction about what it would like to do.

It is unlikely the Minister would transfer or postpone a proposed new date if there is no Agricultural Show.

It was also noted that Gladstone, Biloela, Mackay and Cairns councils had decided to

keep their gazetted show holiday dates, with Livingstone yet to make a decision.

The motion to keep the public holiday or not was heavily discussed around the council table with Councillor Ellen Smith leading the charge on retaining the public holiday.

She argued it was well established and had always been a public holiday.

Mayor Margaret Strelow backed up her stance as did Councillor Drew Wickerson who said it might help some businesses see more customers as more people were out and about.

Councillor Donna Kirkland was against the motion, claiming businesses were hurting enough on top of having to pay the high penalty rates on a public holiday.

Councillor Shane Latcham was also against, stating children had already had enough time at home and needed to get back to school.

The vote was successful in keeping the public holiday with voting of five councillors against two.

coronavirus rockhampton public holiday rockhampton agricultural show rockhampton show
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All star jockey’s lucky move

        premium_icon All star jockey’s lucky move

        Horses CQ based jockey makes a habit of being in the right place at the right time.

        Boat owner faces $35,000 bill for Fitzroy River ‘wreck’

        premium_icon Boat owner faces $35,000 bill for Fitzroy River ‘wreck’

        News A WANDAL man who purchased a derelict boat that is floating in the Fitzroy River to...

        Cruise company faces big removal bill

        premium_icon Cruise company faces big removal bill

        News Owners taken to court by MSQ to have orders made to have a derelict pontoon at 1770...

        CQ’s almost perfect police report card

        premium_icon CQ’s almost perfect police report card

        News Police say Central Queenslanders have been responsibe with their COVID-19 freedoms...