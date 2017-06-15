Rocky Show starts in spectacular fashion

IT all started when Elizabeth Davis was 18 months old on her shetland pony.

Now at the ripe old age of 33, Elizabeth and her mum Robyn Moroney have made the trek up to the Rockhampton Show all the way from Lismore in northern New South Wales, all in the name of horse riding.

But they wouldn't have it any other way.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The mother and daughter duo have been touring around from show to show around Australia for more years then they can count, all in the name of horse riding.

Coming from a property 20 minutes out of Lismore, horses are their lives.

As soon as they get up in the morning they prep and ride the horses right until 10pm at night.

Having retired from showing and riding herself, Robyn has let her daughter take the reins.

"Elizabeth does all the prep of the horses and all the riding now, it's just something we are good at and enjoy,” she said.

"We are here to compete at this show and then it's onto Mackay for the show up there.

"We are competing in the riding ponies, the welsh ponies and the galloway.”

For Robyn and Elizabeth, riding horses runs in their blood.

"It is in the whole family, generation after generation,” Robyn said.

"My mum's parents and even their parents before that were in the industry.”

So far at the Rockhampton Show, Elizabeth has secured a few runner-up ribbons.

"So far this year, this horse has gotten runner up a couple of times and the galloway has gotten runner-up a couple of times. We generally do really well at smaller agricultural shows,” she said.

"The galloway is my favourite, his name is Alpine Park Blue Dimples and he has been very successful and is a very exciting horse to watch.

"We live for it.”

When Robyn was asked if she had any advice when it came to the horse scene she simply said it was a great sport for girls.

"It keeps them out of trouble,” she laughed.

"If you want to keep them away from boys, buy them a horse.”

Show organisers said yesterday had gone really well with gate numbers up on last years already.

They thanked this year's lower price on the tickets for the boost in patrons.

Entry Prices