Huge news for Rocky Show announced today

A sneak peak at what is set to scare Rocky at this year's Rockhampton Show. Contributed

THE council is determined the Rocky Show will become the "greatest show on earth" and to bring the crowds back entry fees and exhibitor's fees have been dramatically reduced.

Entry to the 2019 show will be just $5 for all ages except under-5s who are free.

Olivar Healey (4) tries his luck with the laughing clowns at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK170616cshow2

"Being a central region, and with so many regional shows falling off the map, there is an opportunity for us to really enhance our event," Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"The show already has a special place in our society and it deserves some extra love and attention so it can be the greatest show we have ever seen.

The reduction in fees was just one of a suite of measures passed through Council yesterday, which Cr Strelow described as a great outcome for the 2019 Show.

"The reduction in price means the show will be more affordable and accessible and there is great value in this for exhibitors who will not only have a reduction in site fees, but also a lot more foot traffic past their sites," she said.

"The challenge will be to keep everything that is extraordinary about the show but present it to a new generation in a fresh way."

Rocky Show - Kylie Welburn on Savanah competing in the Chamption Hack at the Rockhampton Show. Chris Ison ROK150618cshow1

Last month, general manager of Advance Rockhampton Tony Cullen, Cr Ellen Smith, Rod Green and Zac Garven were appointed members of the 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show committee to work with Advance Rockhampton, which produced the Rockhampton River Festival.

Mr Green had 10 years experience on the show committee before it was taken over by the council.

He said after one meeting he was excited by the work that had already gone into planning and "mending of some pretty broken fences to be honest".

"I was disappointed at the disaster that happened this year with the splitting of the show. I saw the mess that happened," he said.

"But there's no use complaining, you have to get in there and help."

Rocky Show - Jai Steere about to show his Lowline bull "Mr McMaverick" at the Rockhampton Show. Chris Ison ROK140618cshow1

At the first meeting, council officers reported on the work they had already done with "the horse and cattle people, poultry, cake makers, the showman's guild...".

"I very genuinely believe they are going the right way about it," Mr Green said.

"Tony Cullen (Advance Rockhampton) is a very good operator; his enthusiasm is contagious and he has the right staff behind him.

"It's the people's show and what I saw, the work they've done so far, they are on the right track.

"Next year we'll see a community show and I hope the people come out in droves."

The 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show will run from June 12-14 with a show holiday on Thursday, June 13.

Council welcomes anyone who would like to volunteer for the 2019 to get in touch via email at show@rrc.qld.gov.au or via the Show Facebook page www.facebook.com/rockyagshow.