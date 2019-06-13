Menu
SMILING FACES: Melissa Ellison joined her two daughters, Rosa and Maggie to People's Day at the 2019 Rockhampton Show.
Rocky Show's cheap entry a hit with CQ family

Sean Fox
13th Jun 2019 2:31 PM
IT WAS the perfect picture, a loving mother walked through the carnival stalls at Rockhampton Showgrounds with her two daughters.

Yesterday Melissa, Rosa and Maggie Ellison travelled into the city from Gracemere to check out the 2019 Rockhampton Show on People's Day.

While they had missed last year's carnival event, the draw card for them to visit this time around was the $5 entry which meant Melissa could afford to take her girls.

What brought them to this year's show were "the animals, poultry and fruit and vegetable exhibits,” she said.

"If we're around, we always come,” she said.

"We went straight to the wood-chopping which was awesome, those guys are amazing,” she said.

"I could never do something like that, I'd be one swing and puffed.”

If you haven't visited the 2019 Rockhampton Show so far, it's not too late.

There is still one more day of entertainment before the event draws to a close for another year tonight at 8pm.

Visit www.rockyshow.com.au for more information.

