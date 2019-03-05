Rocky siblings 'gutted' by theft of motocross bikes

DEVASTATED: Lara Gleeson with children Ella and Thomas in their shed where the race bikes were stolen on Sunday night.

ROCKHAMPTON siblings Thomas and Ella Gleeson woke to heartbreak yesterday.

The race bikes of the two young motocross enthusiasts were stolen from their Allenstown home overnight.

An adult's race bike was also taken, along with a fourth bike - the one on which the youngsters learned to ride - which the thieves dumped in a nearby laneway.

Mum Lara Gleeson said her children were gutted.

"Their lives have been taken from them basically - if they're not at school, they're on their bikes,” she said.

"They're distraught.

"All I could do was cry for them and just to know that the bikes are gone, that someone could come into your home when you're sleeping and do that.”

The three bikes, which collectively were worth about $20,000, were not insured but held sentimental value as well.

Ella got her Suzuki RM85 for her 11th birthday in November while Thomas, 12, got his Yamaha YZ85 for Christmas in 2016.

The family bought the third bike, a Suzuki RMZ450, last year.

Mrs Gleeson said her children had been racing since they were three.

Thomas and Ella had competed at Rockhampton Motocross Club's race day on Sunday before the bikes were locked away in the shed and the family went out for dinner.

"We woke up to find the shed door open,” Mrs Gleeson said yesterday.

"I said to the kids, 'I hope to God that the bikes are still in there.'

"They've both run down and looked inside and screamed because they've found an empty shed.

"Once they knew that their bikes weren't there that was it. They started going for rides on their scooters looking around to see if they could see anything.”

Mrs Gleeson said the theft was very upsetting.

"We work hard to give the kids what they've got and then something like this happens,” she said.

"I'd just like to let whoever has done this know that they've really upset two little kids.

"The devastation of the kids just breaks my heart.”