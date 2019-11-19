Rocky siblings star in rep opener

LEADING ROLE: Brent Hartley top scored with 75 and took four wickets in Rockhampton’s win over the Central Highlands on Sunday. Picture: JANN HOULEY

CRICKET: The Hartley brothers starred as Rockhampton got their CQ Championships campaign off to a winning start in sweltering conditions on Sunday.

The Todd Harmsworth-captained outfit beat Central Highlands by 73 runs in the series opener at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

“At the end of the day it was a pretty good team effort,” Harmsworth said.

“We fielded very well and even though it was very hot, we stayed up for the game and never slackened off, which was really good.”

Rockhampton won the toss and elected to bat.

Rockhampton’s Brent and Lachlan Hartley combined for an important partnership. Picture: JANN HOULEY

The openers fell cheaply, which brought Lachlan and Brent Hartley together for an all-important partnership.

They consolidated Rockhampton’s position, with Lachlan making 29 and Brent top-scoring with 75.

Rockhampton finished with 179 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Central Highlands were dismissed for 106.

Harmsworth admitted he felt a little nervous when the opposition were 1-56 at drinks but his bowlers soon wrestled back control.

Central Highlands' bowler Damon Gale tears in in Sunday’s rep clash. Picture: JANN HOULEY

“Logan Whitfield came on and just bowled really tight. He finished with 1-15 off 10 overs,” Harmsworth said.

“Tim Reid then picked up the wicket of Cameron Keene, their dangerman, in the middle session, which helped us a lot.

“I brought Brent on and he ended up picking up four wickets. Stian Koen then got the last three wickets.”

Harmsworth said it was an impressive performance from Brent Hartley, who backed up his good work with the bat with some effective spin bowling.

Wicketkeeper Lachlan also produced some great glove work, and was involved in four dismissals.