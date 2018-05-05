Menu
SET TO IMPRESS: Talented teens (from left) Cassidy Knuth, sisters Ebonee and Jessica Moffat, Kaleb Christensen and Cooper Johnson are among the Rockhampton players who will line up with the Central Mudturtles this weekend.
Chris Ison ROK030518chockey1
Sport

Rocky siblings to line up for Mudturtles in Super League

Pam McKay
by
5th May 2018 9:45 AM
HOCKEY: Kaleb Christensen will play alongside his two elder brothers, Nathan Christensen and Ashley Hennegan, for Central Mudturtles for the first time this weekend.

Sisters Jessica and Ebonee Moffat will also hit the turf together at the State Hockey Centre in Brisbane.

The siblings are part of a large Rockhampton contingent that will turn out with the Central zone men's and women's teams in the Poligras Super League.

Hockey Queensland's signature event brings together the state's best, competing in six regional teams - Northern, Central, Fraser Coast/Wide Bay, South Coast, South West and Brisbane.

The Mudturtles men finished third last year, while the women were fifth.

READ: Central's men finish third in hockey's Super League

Christensen, who will head to South Africa in June with the Australian schoolboys, is excited about taking on some of the game's best this weekend.

"This is my first year in it because last year I had Queensland 18s at the same time,” he said.

Rockhampton's Kaleb Christensen was selected i in the Australian schoolboys team after impressing for Queensland at the Pacific School Games.
CONTRIBUTED

"I'm not too sure about the competition, but from what I've heard, it's going to be pretty tough.

"It will be a new level of hockey, a lot faster and more intense.”

Christensen said he was particularly looking forward to Sunday night's clash with reigning champions Brisbane Fury.

The Mudturtles women meet red-hot favourites South Coast Sharks in their opening game on Saturday afternoon.

Rockhampton's Lisa Morgan is coaching the Central Mudturtles women's team.
Chris Ison ROK030518ccoach1

Coach Lisa Morgan said that would be a good test first-up for her young line-up, who will gain invaluable experience playing against the likes of Olympian Jodie Kenny.

"We've got 11 girls who are 18 or under so it's pretty much a brand new team,” she said.

"I think we've got a very talented team so I'd be hoping we give some of those better teams a really good shake.

"We've got a solid backline and because we've got experience through each of our lines, I think these young girls will really thrive and be our standouts and surprise a few people.”

CENTRAL MUDTURTLES

  • Men: Jacob Anderson, Jarrod Bass, Douglas Buckley, Kaleb Christensen, Nathan Christensen, Connor Evans, Nathan Fitzgerald, Lachlan Hardy, Ashley Hennegan, Cooper Johnston, Tom Madden, Lachlan Matschoss, Ronan McGuire, Clinton McKay, Matthew Olive, Steele Pearce, Jarred Thomas, Jackson Willie. Coach Danny Mayfield, manager Gary Anderson.
  • Women: Rhiannon Baxter, Montanah Best, Jordan Bliss, Claire Colwill, Jade Emblem, Minka Elliott, Eden Jacket, Cassidy Knuth, Tina Manumu'a, Morgan Mathison, Jessica Moffat, Ebonee Moffat, Samantha Morris, Aleesha Spyve, Danielle Staff, Amy Swann, Keeley Walker, Rowlande Williams. Coach Lisa Morgan, manager Vicki Spyve.
central mudturtles hockey poligras super league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

