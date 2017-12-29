Rocky singer chosen for prestigious national music course

TAMWORTH BOUND: Rachael Duggan will complete a two week course when she arrives in the country music capital of Australia. Photo Contributed arp33.com

COUNTRY music has always been a big part of Rachael Duggan's life.

Growing up in Barcaldine, the songs of Slim Dusty echoed through the country artist's house as a young girl when her father and poppy would sing along to them.

It was these moments shared with them that the Gracemere woman cherishes.

During her school years, Rachael would attend guitar club and said it was always something she wanted to do.

Rachael was recently given the big break she had been looking for, a chance to shine in the country music capital of Australia, Tamworth.

She will head down there in January after being selected in the Country Music Academy of Australia.

Rachael went online and submitted an application to enter the academy with a recording of her music which she had written.

The performer will be down in Tamworth for two weeks leading up to the town's country music festival and will complete a course in a residential setting.

The course will focus on her vocal performance, skill set with instruments and working with the media.

It will also hone in on her song writing skills and boosting her creativity as an artist.

She said the academy focusses on the artists as being a whole package and self-promotion.

"It's not just about singing or the musical instruments, but it's also about performance and working in a team environment," she said.

Rachael said there were three artists from Central Queensland who had been chosen which included one from Gladstone and another from Tannum Sands.

She hoped they would represent the region well and make everyone proud.

The songwriter is looking forward to networking with experienced country music artists and learning from them.

Rachael said her aim was to take her music career to the next level, create an album and distribute it to share with the country.