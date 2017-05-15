Rocky sisters' with waist-long hair receive first cut

LONG LOCKS: Nevaeh Binks and her sister Templar will lose their locks this weekend at the Relay For Life.

TEMPLAR and Nevaeh Binks will never forget their first ever hair cut.

The Rockhampton sisters, aged seven and 10 respectively, are set to lose their waist-length locks for charity at Relay For Life later this month.

Nevaeh and Templar are part of Relay team, Wot Eva Go's, and made the brave decision to give up their hair, which has never been cut, to help local community members affected by cancer.

With first-hand knowledge of the effects of cancer, Nevaeh is vocal about the cause.

"I encourage anyone that has long hair, wants a haircut and wants to do something good - to stand out from the crowd and do it for cancer," the 10-year-old said.

Nevaeh and Templar's mum Lei Binks said while this was the first time they had taken part in Relay For Life in Rockhampton, the entire family was passionate about raising funds.

"My mother took Nevaeh and Templar to Relay in NSW every year from the time they were born until we moved to Rockhampton in 2011," Mrs Binks said.

"My mother went in support of her mother who had cancer and now we're even more aware of the cause after my husband had a skin cancer cut out of his arm last year.

"The girls have wanted to cut their hair for a while so we decided to make it count and do it for a cause.

"They are really enjoying fundraising and often wear their Relay For Life shirts to help raise awareness of the event."

The Binks family collected donations for the event at the Kern Arcade Markets yesterday morning, with all funds raised to be donated to Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and local support services.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan challenged locals to join Nevaeh and Templar at Relay, and team up for the cause.

"It is heartening to see young people like Nevaeh and Templar taking part and doing what they can to make a difference in our fight against cancer," Mr McMillan said.

"With a range of fun and entertaining activities on offer, to emotional and empowering ceremonies, Relay For Life truly is an experience not to be missed.

"Rockhampton Relay For Life is a family-friendly event and suits people of all ages and fitness levels," he said.

Rockhampton Relay For Life will be held at Tom Nutley Oval from 3pm on May 20 to 9am on May 21.

To register a team, or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.