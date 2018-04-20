Rocky slides racks up huge visitor numbers

POOL INCREASE: Patron numbers have increased three times over since the installation of the waterslides at the Northside Pool

ALMOST 23,000 visitors went flying down the slides at Rockhampton's new water slide facility in just two months.

In the Rockhampton Regional Council's recent Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee meeting agenda, it is detailed 14, 974 patrons visited the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool during January this year.

In February this year, 7, 878 patrons headed to the slides. While there was data to compare the January's numbers to as the pool was closed for renovations, the previous February data showed numbers have increased significantly since the slide installation with only 2, 167 patrons the year before.

The slides, opened in December, consist of three 10-metre mega waterslides, one of which is a 'straight speed drop' and the other two a 'tube slide,' one open and one closed and one slightly faster.

At the southside pool, the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, 20, 786 patrons visited the pool in January 2018 with more visiting in January 2017, seeing 24, 148. In the February months, 17, 942 visited the facility in 2018 versus 23, 675 patrons in 2017.

The Gracemere Pool didn't seen a huge difference with 2, 772 in January 2018 and 2, 419 in January 2017. For February 2018 there was 1, 231 patrons and 1, 680 last year's February.

Mount Morgan Pool saw 585 patrons in January 2018, 682 in the previous January and 398 patrons in February 2018 and 641 in February 2017.