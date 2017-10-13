Rocky snake expert's close encounter with red-bellied black

IT was a busy morning yesterday for Rockhampton snake expert Ben Hansen.

Ben came to the rescue of a crew of workers at a large Rockhampton warehouse after a Red-Bellied Black snake was spotted under some pallets.

"It was hiding underneath the pallets that were all wrapped up ready to go in the truck,” he said.

"We kept an eye on him...I went in to have a look to identify where it was and what it was.”

With the help of a forklift driver, who shifted a few of the pallets, Ben was able to get to the snake and hook him out.

Ben, who runs Propest Pest Management in Rockhampton said he'd caught four snakes in the region this season.

And he expects to be catching plenty more with snakes on the move following the recent rain.

Ben said the humidity brought out the frogs, mice, geckos and other snake food sources.

"It really starts to fire up after the first rain patch which this year was, a little later than it was last year,” Ben said.

"Now that we have had that little rain patch, they are well and truly on the move.”

"It's breeding season so that keeps them going.”

Ben said snakes could hide in a range of areas around the yard including undergrowth, rocks, under bushes and in hollows.

"They're always around, we still get a few call-outs in winter, they just slow down a little bit,” he said.

Ben said carpet snakes, green tree snakes, Eastern Brown and Red-Bellied Black snakes were the most common in the region.

"There is a creek that runs through the centre of town and then we're all surrounded by bushland,” he said.

"Pythons and Eastern Browns are quite happy to live in suburbia while Red-Bellied Blacks and Taipans prefer to stay out a little bit.”

Ben has shared his hot tips to fellow Central Queenslanders on protecting themselves from snakes.

"Be aware that they are around, if you are outside in the garden doing work - by all means wear long gloves, a face shield if you want, long pants and boots are good,” he said.

"Give us a call if you ever need a hand, we are available 24/7.”

Ben's number is (07) 4927 4477.