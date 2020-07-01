Rocky snaps up top spot at interclub photo comp

The Rockhampton Photography Club emerged from the “Shadows” with a winning glow at the Central Queensland/North Queensland Interclub Competition.

It was crowned overall champion club after finishing with a score of 6.47, well clear of second-placed Gladstone on 5.22.

It was a black and white competition, and the topic was Shadows.

Three club members scored individual medals. Joan Tomkins won gold for Escapee Captured, president Rex Boggs silver for On the Other Side and Karen Lingard two bronze for Forky Shadows and Twisted.

Joan Tomkins' gold medal winning image, Escapee Captured.

It is the second time that Rockhampton has taken the top prize, and Mr Boggs said the success was testament to the depth of talent in the club.

“It’s fantastic. To get the win again is really exciting because there’s a lot of very enthusiastic and good clubs involved,” he said.

“Whenever you can put your entries up against other photographers and do well it’s a great feeling.”

Mr Boggs snapped his medal-winning image on his digital SLR at last year’s Ridgelands Campdraft.

Rex Boggs won silver with On the Other Side.

He said club members always visited the event because there was plenty of subject matter on offer.

“When you’re shooting action photos, the general rule is you’re shooting up at the action, not down, so rather than standing there shooting at eye level I tend to lie on the ground,” he said.

“I was out there pretty early and there happened to be two people sitting on their horses and chatting.

“The sun was behind them and the shadow fell perfectly on the burlap around the arena.

Karen Lingard won bronze with Twisted.

“I thought at the time it was an interesting photo, and it was a good one for this particular topic.”

Mr Boggs bought his first digital SLR when he was overseas in 2004. On returning to Rockhampton the following year, he joined the photography club.

“Basically it’s a form of art that I can do,” he explains. “I can’t draw and I can’t paint and I can’t sculpt but, for some reason, I happen to be pretty good at seeing photos and taking photos.

“I’m an ‘everything’ photographer. They said if you want to get really good at photography you should choose your genre and focus on that.

Karen Lingard won bronze with Forky Shadows.

“I prefer to just do macro photography one day, bird photography the next, portraits the day after that, and then landscapes.

“I like taking all different kinds of photos. I have eight or nine different lenses from a fish eye to a big zoom lens and everything in between.”

WANT TO GET INVOLVED?

The Rockhampton Photography Club meets on the first Friday of the month for its competition night and the third Friday of the month for its practical night at the Walter Reid building, corner of Derby and East Sts, at 7pm. For more information visit the club’s Facebook page, email info@rockyphotoclub.org.au or call president Rex Boggs on 0422 615 355.