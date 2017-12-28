Rocky soccer fields torn up as vandals strike again

HEARTBROKEN: Cec Newman looks at the damage to one of the fields at Norbridge Park.

IN THE 17 years Cec Newman has been a groundsman at Norbridge Park in Rockhampton, he has never seen so much damage.

Mr Newman, a devoted worker at the soccer complex, was heartbroken as he stood on the lower fields which have been ripped up by a vandal.

For five weeks, a heartless vandal has targeted Norbridge Park, removing the bollards and driving over fields.

It was a sad picture as the usually green grounds turned into a brown patch with tyre tracks running through them.

Various soccer fields have been targeted; however, one of the fields down towards the Fitzroy River was the worst hit.

The Rockhampton man said the amount of damage was worse than some floods the soccer fields hadendured.

The field was repaired earlier this year after flooding following Cyclone Debbie.

The latest vandalism is believed to have be done over the weekend.

Mr Newman and his fellow groundsman, Bryan Graff, spent many hours bringing in sand and levelling the two lower fields.

Mr Newman said the upper soccer grounds were lucky to escape the same serious damage.

He guessed the offender ruined the field with an ordinary vehicle or perhaps a four wheel drive at night when they could not be noticed.

Mr Newman said Rockhampton Regional Council replaced the bollards on Wednesday.

"It's just one of those things we've put up with over the years," Mr Newman said.

He said having to constantly mend the grounds had taken its toll on him and co-worker, Bryan.

"I don't know how long we can take it," Mr Newman said.

There are still areas of the park that were damaged in September yet to be properly repaired.

It had been raining at that particular time, which made the extent of the wreckage worse.

Despite the great task ahead of them, Mr Newman assured he and Bryan would get there and prepare the fields for soccer players to enjoy in next year's season.