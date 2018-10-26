Rocky Softball praised for its staging of Qld titles

BIG HIT: Rockhampton A player Michael Ludkin swings into action at the Queensland open men's titles, which were hailed a huge success.

BIG HIT: Rockhampton A player Michael Ludkin swings into action at the Queensland open men's titles, which were hailed a huge success.

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton Softball has earned high praise for its staging of the Queensland open men's championships, according to association secretary Eden Neill-Ballantine.

Thirteen teams took part in the three-day event at Kele Park, and the two Rockhampton teams shone on their home diamonds.

Rockhampton A scored their best result, finishing runners-up in the Queensland Cup division to powerhouse Brisbane side Redlands.

Rockhampton B came in third in the President's Cup, a dramatic turnaround for the side that has finished last for the past three years.

To cap off the weekend, Rocky players Jeremy Waters, Michael Ludkin and Shannon Goffer were named in the Queensland Patriots team for next year's nationals

Neill-Ballantine said the championships were a huge success, and that was acknowledged by the sport's hierarchy.

"Queensland Softball representatives said it was one of the best-facilitated carnivals in a long time,” she said.

Rockhampton A player Pierce Nugent-Moss slides for base during the three-day championships at Kele Park.

"Everything ran very smoothly and we would have had hundreds of spectators over the three days.

"Our volunteers were fantastic. The number of people who came to help out was incredible and we couldn't have done it without them.”

In another coup for Rockhampton Softball, it received Australian accreditation for its diamonds which opens the door to staging more major competitions.

The open men's championships is Softball Queensland's premier event, and Neill-Ballantine said it had been 12 months in the planning for the Rockhampton association.

She said it was wonderful to receive such positive feedback from everyone involved, and it was also wonderful to see the Rockhampton teams perform so well.

Neill-Ballantine is in her first year as secretary and is one of the youngest members on the committee.

She said it was exciting to be involved in delivering such a significant event.

"I'd love to see Rocky host it again and I'd love to be involved again,” she said.

"We didn't have one bad remark about the championships. It gave us a pretty big head, to be honest.”