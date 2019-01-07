Menu
LOCAL LADS: Three Rockhampton boys are currently competing for Queensland in the 2019 Under 17 Qld Boys softball championship. Rockhampton Softball Association
Softball and Baseball

Rocky softball represented at national competitions

Steph Allen
by
7th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
SOFTBALL: Four Capricornia cricketers are currently representing their region on the national stage and making their state opponents take notice of Rockhampton's undeniable talent.

Frenchville's Nicholas Crouch, and Bluebirds' Max Spencer and Pierce Nugent-Moss are currently away at the U17 Softball Championship in South Australia (from January 5-11), as part of the Queensland team.

The three Rockhampton boys have impressed, contributing to two out of four game wins so far.

Today the team defeated Western Australia 10-0, after taking out a 13-0 win over South Australia.

The two wins were a comeback after being defeated 12-3 by Victoria and 9-2 by their "main rivals” New South Wales in the first two rounds over the weekend.

"Our boys have stepped up to the plate,” Rockhampton Softball Association's secretary Eden Neill-Ballantine said.

"They are performing quite well still.

"They have represented Queensland before and they're just great little players and excel in their positions.

"They're a great asset in all they do.”

The team still has seven more games until the final on Friday.

Rocky player Ethan Lewis is also playing on the Victoria team and Bluebirds' Patrick O'Neill is playing for Western Australia.

Local Leah Bertram is also competing in the U15 Regionals in Perth under Frenchville coach Matthew Harrison, with the Queensland team currently placed fifth out of seven.

"She was the only one selected from the Capricornia area and she was selected at the Queensland School Girls State Titles,” Neill-Ballantine said.

"She performed that weekend and always had her head in the game.

"As a whole for Rocky, these competitions are representing us really well.”

