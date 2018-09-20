Rocky softballers head to State Championships

Makilee Abell, Tiarna Wright and Macey Hammholz will be heading to Caboolture to play in the State Championships in the Townsville team, along with fellow CQ girl Chloe Rutherford.

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton softballers are heading into a three-day battle against the state's best in the State Championships, with games kicking off on Friday.

The Central Queensland U17s team's Nicholas Crouch said the boys' team was anticipating a tough competition in Mackay.

"I've represented Rockhampton a couple of times before,” Crouch said.

"The competition is pretty hard against Toowoomba and the Redlands.

"We've been training at least four to five hours a week... we're all keen.

"We've got a lot of older kids on our team (and four or five state players) so there's a lot of experience.”

Crouch said the team's goal was to make it to the top four, and take lessons from their previous years at states.

"In close games you don't give up even if you're a few runs up... [you] keep going,” he said.

"We played Frenchville Scorpions in the local league and U17s, B and A-grade were all in the grand final.

"We'll bring those skills, especially from A-grade which is a fast game, more competitive, has better players and faster pitchers.”

Four Rockhampton girls, Tiarna Wright, Makilee Abell, Macey Kammholz and Chloe Rutherford, will join with the Townsville U17s team and play in Caboolture.

"We only had four girls... so we had to combine with another team with not enough players,” Macey Kammholz said.

"Meeting new girls is really fun, we'll make new friends and still be playing with Rocky girls.

"Townsville have played pretty well through the years... they've definitely showed what skills they have and hopefully we can bring the same skills to the table.

"I'm looking forward to the vibe... everyone having fun and smiling, it's good.”

Kammholz has also played for U17s States previously and hopes to finish her time in the U17s competition on a high.