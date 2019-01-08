Rocky softballers represent state at nationals on day four

Leah Bertram playing in the Queensland Flames team in Perth this week.

Leah Bertram playing in the Queensland Flames team in Perth this week. Rockhampton Softball Association

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton softballers Nick Crouch, Max Spencer and Pierce Nugent-Moss delivered two more wins at the 2019 Under 17 Boys tournament in South Australia the last two days, contributing to wins in six out of eight games.

The team is currently sitting second the ladder.

After the Queensland representative team defeated Western Australia 10-0 Monday morning, they followed up with another undeniable 18-3 win over South Australia.

This morning, the team followed up with another win of 9-2 over Victoria.

However, their midday match against main rivals New South Wales saw them lose their stride, and suffer a crushing 0-11 defeat.

The team will return to the pitch at noon tomorrow against Western Australia and then against Victoria at 2.30pm.

On Thursday they will face off against NSW once more at 9.30am and South Australia at noon.

Representing Rockhampton in the Queensland Flames team, Leah Bertram, has also had a stellar run at the Under 15 Girls Regional tournament at Perth.

On Saturday, they defeated Victoria 11-3, were beaten by NSW Metro Orange 11-1. On Sunday, they beat South Australia Blue 16-0 and were beaten by NSW Metro Green 5-1.

On Monday, they beat Western Australia White 12-1 and NSW Country 14-6. On Tuesday they went up against ACT and South Australia Red.

"The girls have had two earlier losses to NSW team who are front runners at this stage,” Flames coach Matthew Harrison said.

"We're looking to build more momentum as the week progresses.

"Our batters are working really well, and we're just working on our pitching connections.

"Leah has been an early stand-out with the bat, and she's been a leader for us in the early games and got on bases early for us to allow us to apply pressure on the opposition early in the game.”

Harrison said the team's goal is to make the top four and currently they are "looking comfortable”.

"If we continue how we've been playing and rest our players well enough across the week, hopefully we can make a move towards the finals.”

Both tournaments come to an end on January 11.