Rocky solicitor self-isolates after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Rockhampton-based solicitor Jack Blackburn from Blackburn & Associates Solicitors has taken measures to self-isolate himself and his family after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday morning, but he claims he was ill-advised by Queensland Health.

Mr Blackburn was at work at the Rockhampton Courthouse on Friday and claims he was feeling fine. however, when he woke on Saturday morning, he had a sore throat and difficulty breathing.

Not taking any chances, he sought medical advice.

He contacted the 13 HEALTH as recommended by the Queensland Government but according to Mr Blackburn, he was told that as he had not been overseas recently nor had contact with anyone who had, it wasn’t necessary he get tested for the virus.

He ignored the advice and got tested anyway and has been in self isolation awaiting the results since but is worried current health advice like what he was provided is problematic.

“In one day at the courthouse, I could be in contact with 50-100 people,” he said.

“I was walking around in Bunnings on Friday too, before the symptoms kicked in.”

Of the various people he was close to in the courthouse, many were not known to him nor would he know if they had indeed been overseas.

“I’m worried this will result in a faster spread,” Mr Blackburn said.

“We need more testing,” he said.

A response from Queensland Health stated current advice remained; “The people most at risk of having COVID-19 are those who have been to affected countries in the past 14 days, or where they have come into close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus.”

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has been confirmed as having COVID-19, you need to see a doctor immediately.”

The anxious wait continues for Mr Blackburn as he and his family self-isolate.

He described the feeling as “a really bad cold” and he said the shortness of breath felt unusual.

But it’s not all bad news. He said he has plenty of toilet paper and food to get him and his family through the 14-day quarantine stint.