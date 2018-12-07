Rocky speedway hosts Production Sedans feature event

SPEEDWAY: Just 18 months ago, Rockhampton's Scott Black took the leap from Street Stocks to Production Sedans and he's never looked back.

"I'm enjoying it,” he said.

"The car is a bit better and makes it easier to drive.

"This weekend I'm racing in [McCosker Speedway's Rocky Round Up] Production Sedan class which is the feature event.

"It's been a long while in the making.”

Black said Rockhampton speedway has been trying in recent years to grow the Production class and with up to 80 cars expected to compete this Saturday, and 23 of those involved in the Production Sedans, local competition appears to be growing.

SPEEDY SCOTT: Scott Black races in Production Sedans. Allan Reinikka ROK061218aspeedwa

"These are unreal numbers for the class in town here,” Black said.

"We have nine [Central Queensland] locals, which is good considering there are only 10 in town.

"Production Sedans are sort of a step in between entry level and top level modified sedans.

"You take a bit of both classes and that's where we sit in the middle.”

Some locals expected to tear up the dirt and be stand-outs include local Kev Young, Richard and Nick Cook and Matt Thompson.

"Kev is Australia's number three at the moment from the Australian titles earlier this year,” Black said.

"He's going to be one of the quick ones to watch.

"Matt is stepping into this class for the first time this weekend.

"From down south, Joel Berkley will be the main man to beat. He's five from seven this season and is taking out feature races.”

Black, who began racing in speedway meets five years ago in former entry level class Fender Benders, said Rockhampton's track will be great for momentum compared to other tracks around the country.

"What we do tend to lack is the clay surface, so it is quite challenging to get the surface correct for the night,” he said.

"If the weather stays cool with a bit of rain it would help us. A great track can build good speeds and be challenging with two or three-lane racing.

"It'll be a great place to be.”

In the divisions there will be 11 Street Stocks, 11 F500s, 12 Super Stockers, 12 Junior New Stars, seven junior Top Stars and eight Wingless Sprints.

Speedway: Braith Thomas races in Juniors New Stars. Allan Reinikka ROK061218aspeedwa

"In juniors, there's always good numbers,” Black said.

"I don't mind [the split junior divisions this year]. We've got some lightning quick juniors, with three or four who are a class above the rest.

"These young kids keep us going, and as long as we keep them involved the sport will obviously grow.

"Having entry levels allows them to learn and get a feel for the tracks, the cars and build confidence ... which is the biggest thing in racing.”

After finishing third in the last Super Sedans this year, Black is hoping to make the top five once more.

"With the southern boys coming up and Kev and the Cooks, it will be hard, but that's my main aim,” he said.

"My car is only a few meets old, and is still in the development phase with a few changes from the last meeting which will hopefully put me in the right direction.”

Braith Thomas, 12, will be joining his dad Matt on the circuit this weekend, in his own Daihatsu Charade in the junior New Stars.

Following in the tracks of his grandfather and father who have 60 years of experience between them, the young speedster is hoping to impress and potentially take out a spot in the top five.

"I just started a couple of months ago and my last four meets were in the new stars,” Thomas said.

"Dad and Pop helped me do up my car.

"It's just fun to drive a car around and so you know what to do when you get on the road.

"My favourite part is when you drive around and wave to everyone.”

Thomas had shown potential in previous meets, securing a place in the middle of the pack the whole way.

He said one day he hopes to be as good as - or even better than - his racing father.

"Bailey Barnicoat will probably be the one to watch out for,” Thomas said of his competition. "He's pretty quick.”

Black thanked the event's sponsors Hutchinson Builders, Col's Fibreglass, Freight Solutions Australia, JR Industries and Downunder Graphics, who "made a huge difference” in helping the meet to run.

In the production sedans, there will be three rounds of heats - eight laps, a Top Six Shoot-Out for $100 prize money and a 30-lap feature race.The Showgrounds

Gates open 3pm, racing from 4pm.

Admission costs: Adults $25, students $20 and children aged 5-15 $10.