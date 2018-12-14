Rocky speedway rider only qualifier for Aus championship

SPEEDWAY: It's one of the most extreme motor sports in the country.

Reaching speeds of up to 110km/h, with only one gear and no brakes, it's not a sport for the faint of heart.

However, when Rockhampton racer, Zane Keleher, 25, first tried his hand at racing in adrenaline pumping sport three years ago, he was hooked.

Taking his passion for the "speed, adrenaline and the smell of methanol”, Keleher competed in the 2018 Queensland Titles in November and took out third place. Last Friday, Keleher found out he was the only Queenslanders and Rockhampton rider to be selected for the top eight.

Keleher is now through to the automatic seeding for the top 16 riders for the 2019 Australian Championships.

Zane Keleher competing in the Queensland titles this year. Contributed

"Now I don't have to worry about anything, I just go down to Adelaide in January and have a crack,” he said.

Despite being an "underdog”, Keleher is not nervous about going up against world champions 2012 World Champion Chris Holder, 2016 U21 World Champion Max Fricke, or past Australian champions such as Brady Kurtz, Sam Masters and Rohan Tungate, who all have Speedway Grand Prix experience.

For him, it just makes the experience all the more exciting.

"I used to race motocross [since 2001] and did nationals for five years before I switched to speedway,” Keleher said.

"This is my first crack at nationals for speedway and it's quite tough to crack into because only 16 riders in Australia make it.

"When I first started, it was pretty hard but I'm pleased I've been able to get good results and finally make nationals.”

Despite his experience in motocross, the two sports are world apart and he had to start from scratch.

"It's a huge difference,” he said.

"When I first started speedway I thought there'd be some similarities but there's none.

"For the first couple of years I just learnt from my own mistakes and this year I wanted to a good go at it so I called three-time world champion Jason Crump to start coaching me.

"We've refined my skills and techniques and I'm learning a lot from him. I'm trying to better myself and improve little things and I've set myself up with better equipment and gear.”

Keleher has two 500cc solo bikes he will take to nationals, as well as a back-up bike to tackle the tough terrain.

"They've got pretty unique motors. I spent a lot of them to get them up to scratch and fast enough,” he said.

"I'm hoping these two keep me front of the field.

"I went down there for the winter series and other team meetings this year and the tracks are a lot smaller than Queensland's big open tracks.

"I will need a lot more technique, and it will be more difficult.”

500cc Solo rider Zane Keleher. Allan Reinikka ROK131218azane2

For Keleher, riding speedway is something indescribable.

"You're hanging onto a 80 horse power bike with no bakes and it's pretty crazy,” he said.

"I've ridden lots of motorbikes over the years but nothing compares to this.

"It's challenging and what I like is I've got to think and be on my game.

"Although they're only one minute races, there's a lot of thought and preparation that does into it.

"If I put in the effort, I'll be at a good advantage and come away with good results.”

Keleher is seeking support from local businesses to help fund his selection. He will require around $10,000 for the whole five rounds, which includes, travel, fuel, accommodation, 20 race tyres at $100 each and funding to cover wear and tear.

"These are high performance bikes so they require a lot of maintenance and upkeep to keep them performing at a top level,” he said.

To support Keleher email zanekeheler@gmail.com