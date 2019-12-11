Rocky spinner bags five wickets on debut

CRICKET: Young gun Adam Van Bael bagged a five-wicket haul in his Rockhampton open men’s debut on Sunday.

The teenage off-spinner starred in his team’s six-wicket win over Gladstone in the CQ Championships.

Skipper Todd Harmsworth said Van Bael was a standout in a strong all-round team effort.

“It was a good win. The boys played pretty well so it was quite pleasing,” he said.

Gladstone won the toss and elected to bat, with captain Sam Lowry (69) and David Heymer (46) the main contributors to their total of 165.

Rockhampton’s Logan Whitfield took two wickets in his team’s win over Gladstone on Sunday. Picture: NICK KOSSATCH

Van Bael received good support with the ball from Joe McGahan and Logan Whitfield, who both took two wickets apiece.

Harmsworth said he was confident Rockhampton had the batting firepower to reach the total.

McGahan produced some clean hitting to score an unbeaten 53 off 43 balls, while Brent Hartley made 43.

Rockhampton are now two from two in the championships after their 73-run win over Central Highlands last month.

They now await the result of the game between Gladstone and Central Highlands, which will determine who they meet in next year’s grand final.