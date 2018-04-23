Rocky sporting legend and beloved wife's special milestone

DIAMOND LIFE: John and Evelyn Diamond will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday in Rockhampton.

A ROCKHAMPTON Rugby League legend and Australian Sports Medial recipient will this week celebrate perhaps his greatest achievement.

On Thursday Rockhampton couple John and Evelyn Diamond, both aged 82, will celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss.

John was born in Brisbane, but has spent his entire life in Rockhampton where he has owned his own butcher shop, worked at the Meatworks and dedicated a lifetime to the local rugby league.

One of seven children (five boys and two girls), John attended Allenstown Primary School.

Evelyn Diamond nee. Greiss was born in Rockhampton, and raised on a dairy farm at The Caves.

She was one of four children (three girls and one boy).

Evelyn attended The Caves State School.

John and Evelyn met at a dance, which was a common occurrence in those days, and the pair shared many mutual friends.

They married at St Andrews Presbyterian church on April 26, 1958 (both aged 22).

The bridesmaids were Evelyn's two sisters, Margaret and Ursula while John's groomsmen were two of his brothers, William and James.

Their wedding reception was held at the Red Cross rooms in Quay St.

After they were married, they moved into their house in Elphinstone Street where they remained for 55 years.

In November 2012, the couple moved into their beloved "village” at Gateway Lifestyle Resort in Norman Gardens.

It is there they enjoy the relaxed retirement lifestyle, and all it has to offer.

Evelyn was an usherette at the Wintergarden Theatre and worked for many years at Stewart's, and part time at Conways Jewellers.

John was a butcher, who for several years had his own butcher shop known as Dean Street Butchers.

He also worked at Lakes Creek Meatworks, Angliss Butchers and for his brother at Peter Diamond Butchers.

John and Evelyn raised two daughters, and are proud grandparents to one grandson.

Their eldest daughter, Janelle Moss (née Diamond) was born in 1965.

Janelle is married to Peter Moss.

Their second daughter, Gaylene Diamond was born in 1967.

Their one grandson, Jack Strudwick (Gaylene's son) lives at Sunshine Coast.

Gaylene said her mother was "a keen tennis player” in her younger years and took up lawn bowls in later times.

"She always used to tell us about how she used to be Rod Lavers double partner when he was in Rocky,” Gaylene said.

"She became quite a good bowls player with numerous medals and trophies adorning the house.”

John was heavily involved with Rugby League for many years.

His proudest achievements included being awarded an Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for his service to rugby league, life membership of both the Rockhampton Rugby League and Central Queensland Rugby League.

He retired from those duties six years ago and now devotes four days a week to Meals on Wheels.

John and Evelyn's 60th wedding anniversary will be celebrated with a low key luncheon with family at Rockhampton Rugby Leagues Club on their anniversary, Thursday April 26.