Rocky sports club make gender-friendly move

GENDER FRIENDLY: Rockhampton Panthers will upgrade their facilities to meet the growing demand from female playes. Pictured: Panthers Melizina Elisala in the Womens AFL grand final at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground in 2014.. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

WOMEN'S AFL in Rockhampton is gaining momentum, following the national trend of ever-increasing popularity.

With 26 registered women, and an even split of junior boys and girls, the CQUniversity Rockhampton Panthers are keen to facilitate their increasing female force.

But outdated, male-oriented amenities have left girls and women without doors on their change-rooms, and with urinals in the toilet.

Panthers president Shannon Roati said every week he sees a stream of girls and women piling out of lockable clubhouse bathrooms, leaving their change-rooms underutilised.

"So we're looking at doing extensions to our change-rooms and changing that so it's more women friendly," he said.

"Currently we have got cubicle spaces which don't have doors on them, and toilets with urinals.

"So currently our change-room facility isn't completely applicable to the women and girls

"We are looking at developing so our facilities have doors, and lockable showers and doors."

The Rockhampton Regional Council voted Tuesday to give in principle support to complete renovations and an extension on the facility, located on the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds and shared with the Cricket Association.

Shannon said both clubs were noticing a spike in female interest in their respective sports, and would continue to "push the cart".

The Panthers have applied for a grant through the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing's Get Playing Places and Spaces program, which provides up to $150,000.

The works are estimated at $160,000, but Shannon said the club would continue to apply for grants until all funds were acquired.

Shannon said the move would benefit their 50-plus women and girl members, and the large female volunteer base.

"We started the women's league five to six years ago," he said.

"We had 12 to 15 players in the women's game and we had three to four girls playing in the juniors.

"However now this year we had more girls in our under-13 team than boys... at the moment they are even."